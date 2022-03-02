BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 475 to GBX 450. The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $28.42. BP shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 729,331 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Get BP alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.