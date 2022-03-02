BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $28.49

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $29.95. BP shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 253,286 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

