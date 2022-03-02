BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 450 by Berenberg Bank

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 162.62% from the stock’s previous close.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.50) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

BP.B stock opened at GBX 171.35 ($2.30) on Monday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a market cap of £34.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.53.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.