Bradley P. Peters Buys 4,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

