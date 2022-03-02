Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

Get Breaking Data alerts:

About Breaking Data (CVE:BKD)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breaking Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaking Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.