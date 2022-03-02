Bremer Bank National Association Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,041.14. 69,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,317.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.