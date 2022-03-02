Bremer Bank National Association Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
Shares of AMZN traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,041.14. 69,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,317.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
