Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,069. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

