Bremer Bank National Association Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,885. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

