Bremer Bank National Association Sells 11,370 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. 89,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.