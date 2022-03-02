Bremer Bank National Association Sells 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in NVR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in NVR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NVR by 7.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
