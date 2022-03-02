Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (BRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$15.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The stock has a market cap of C$151.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.14%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

