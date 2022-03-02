Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 306,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

