Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $15.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $585.20. 134,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,611. The company has a market cap of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.