Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom stock traded up $17.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

