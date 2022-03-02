Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

