Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 36,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,339. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

