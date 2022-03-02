Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

