Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.09 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $199.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,633. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

