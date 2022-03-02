Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $979.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

