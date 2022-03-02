Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.50%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

