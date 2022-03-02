Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,166,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

