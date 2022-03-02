Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will post sales of $166.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $654.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $19,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $3,322,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

