Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 522,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,227. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.