Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $8.64 on Friday, reaching $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average is $124.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

