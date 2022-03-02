Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELMS. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,853,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 10,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

