Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $740.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.