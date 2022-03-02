Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.60 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $194.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $200.18 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $191.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $789.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $813.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $848.97 million, with estimates ranging from $848.80 million to $849.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

