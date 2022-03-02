Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

ILMN opened at $330.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 52-week low of $306.66 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.76.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

