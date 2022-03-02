Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to post $23.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.28 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $86.57 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $210.67 million, a P/E ratio of -659.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

