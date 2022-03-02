Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NYSE MDC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after acquiring an additional 348,421 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

