Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $32.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $40.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 664,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

