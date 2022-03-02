Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.31. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $367.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

