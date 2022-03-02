Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.71 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

