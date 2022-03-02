Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $51.50

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

