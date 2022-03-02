Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target at $1,055.67

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

