Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $36.80

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ CRNX opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $929.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
