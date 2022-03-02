Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $39.17

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after buying an additional 955,108 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

