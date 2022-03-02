Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $39.17

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of IGT stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
