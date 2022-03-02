Brokerages Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) PT at $30.30

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Citigroup lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

