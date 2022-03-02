Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Target Price at $422.00

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHHVF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $382.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.95. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

