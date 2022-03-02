Brokers Issue Forecasts for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

