Brokers Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.58) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

