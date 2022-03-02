Brokers Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.58) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.40 EPS.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.
NASDAQ MDGL opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
