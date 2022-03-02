Brokers Issue Forecasts for Offerpad’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Offerpad in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Offerpad alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

Shares of OPAD opened at 5.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.76. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 2.96 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Offerpad by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Company Profile (Get Rating)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.