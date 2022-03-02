Brokers Issue Forecasts for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

