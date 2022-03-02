Brokers Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $325.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

