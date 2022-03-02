Brokers Offer Predictions for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $6.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

