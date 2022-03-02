Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

