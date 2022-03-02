Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.