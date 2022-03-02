Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,532 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.91. The stock had a trading volume of 316,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The company has a market capitalization of $340.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

