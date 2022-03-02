Brookstone Capital Management Buys 20,659 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 329.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,045. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.