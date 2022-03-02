Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 3,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,755. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

